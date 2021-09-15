Vegetarian paella recipe from WW formerly Weightwatchers
A hint of the Mediterranean while there’s still some warmth in the air, but it also offers some comfort as the nights draw in.
Serves 4 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1tbsp tomato puree with garlic
1tbsp smoked paprika
250g paella rice
1 vegetable stock cube, made up to 750ml hot stock
160g drained roasted red peppers in brine
125g green beans
75g peas, fresh or frozen
1tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Calorie controlled cooking spray
Method
1. Mist a deep nonstick frying pan with cooking spray and cook the finely chopped onion over a medium heat for five minutes until just softened, then add 1 tablespoon tomato purée and 1 tablespoon smoked paprika and cook, stirring, for two minutes.
2. Stir in the paella rice, then pour 700ml of the hot vegetable stock and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add some of the leftover stock if you feel it’s getting too dry.
3. Add the sliced roasted red peppers, green beans and frozen peas. Cover and cook for a further two minutes until the veggies are just tender. Season well.
4. Serve the paella garnished with the chopped fresh parsley sprinkled over.
Smartpoints: Green 7 l Blue 7 l Purple 7