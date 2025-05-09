VE80 Day – Honouring Our Veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week marks 80 years since Allied forces achieved Victory in Europe, signalling the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

VE Day - Victory in Europe Day - is more than just a date in the history books. It is a profound reminder of the enduring values that carried the Allied nations through the darkest chapter in modern history. It stands as a powerful symbol of the triumph of hope over despair, unity over division, and freedom over fascism. It reminds us of a pivotal moment in history when the values of democracy, tolerance, and diversity prevailed over the forces of hatred, tyranny, and oppression.

The celebrations that erupted across the UK and the Allied world on that day were not simply expressions of joy, they were filled with the relief of an end to years of unimaginable hardship and sacrifice. But VE Day was also the beginning of a new chapter for Britain. The end of the war brought with it not just relief, but a renewed resolve to rebuild our country, to ensure that the suffering and sacrifice of millions were not in vain.

In the years that followed, we witnessed truly transformative change. Out of the rubble of war, a bold vision for a fairer society emerged. The founding of the National Health Service ensured healthcare for all. The introduction of National Insurance provided vital protection for the most vulnerable in our society. A vast programme of council house construction helped ensure that everyone had access to decent, affordable housing. Key industries were rebuilt and supported, creating secure, meaningful employment for the men and women returning from the frontlines. These were not just policy decisions - they were a solemn promise made to a generation that had given so much.

Oliver Ryan MP joins local veterans at Burnley Town Hall for a VE80 Day breakfast

Today, many of these achievements are rightly considered foundational pillars of modern Britain. Yet it’s important to remember that they were born out of the same spirit of unity and hope that defined VE Day - the belief that from devastation could come renewal, and from suffering, progress.

I was honoured to take part in a remembrance service at Burnley Town Hall, where a proclamation of freedom, democracy, and peace was read aloud. Standing alongside our local veterans and community leaders, I listened to the remarkable stories of bravery and endurance. Later, at the Peace Garden, I joined others in a moment of quiet reflection. We owe an eternal debt to those who served. Let us honour their legacy by ensuring their stories, sacrifices, and values continue to inspire future generations.

Thank you for reading – and best wishes everyone.

Oliver

Remembering our veterans this VE80 Day

