UK’s best kept secret: Free boilers, solar panels and insulation under the Government Grant Schemes
“There’s a major gap in public awareness,” explains Esther from Energius, a UK based company working closely with trusted installers to deliver upgrades nationwide. “We regularly speak to families who have been struggling with cold homes and high bills for years — and they are shocked to find out they could have had help all along.”
From brand new boilers and solar panels to loft, cavity, and internal wall insulation, these government backed grants are available across the UK through schemes like ECO4, LA FLEX, and the Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS).
These measures aren’t just about home comfort — they play a key role in reducing heat loss, cutting carbon emissions, and bringing down energy bills over the long term. According to government estimates, properly installed insulation alone can save a typical semi-detached household up to £355 a year.
What’s the Catch? None - If You Qualify
If someone in your home receives qualifying benefits (such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit, and others), you may already meet the criteria. Even if you are not on benefits, local councils can approve funding under the LA FLEX scheme for health related reasons or if your gross household income is under £31,000 per annum.
And yes — private tenants and landlords can apply too.
The schemes are funded by energy companies under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) framework.
“These grants are a crucial part of the UK’s journey to net zero,” says Esther. “But they also have a very real and immediate impact on families — especially heading into winter.”
Time Is Running Out
Some of the funding schemes are entering their final phase, that means now is the time to act if you want to secure support before the winter rush. Anyone concerned about high energy bills or cold living conditions is encouraged to check whether they qualify.