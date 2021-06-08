Thriving in Burnley | Rachel Bayley

Continual lockdowns, the loss of loved ones and closures of businesses has taken its toll, but the young residents in Burnley have been particularly hard hit.

From not seeing their friends at school, college or work to seeing job opportunities reduced, it’s been a tough time for our borough’s younger demographic.

This is why I’m really pleased to see that Burnley has stepped up to the challenge and become the first place in Lancashire to launch a new employment hub for young people.

Burnley Brand Manager Rachel Bayley

Thrive is the first face-to-face “youth hub” in the county that provides unemployed young people with tailored support to help them get into work.

It’s based the Calico Group’s offices in Croft Street and is backed by a new partnership between Burnley Council and Jobcentre Plus.

If you’re aged between 16 and 24 years old, some of the things Thrive can help you with is:

- Employability skills

- Confidence and resilience

- CV writing

- Interview preparation

- Work experience

And much more, including access to seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs, as well as access to apprenticeships and Kickstart opportunities.

If you are aged 16-24 (or know someone who is and could do with a push in the right direction), you can:

- Phone 01282 686402

- DM the Thrive Facebook or Instagram pagesA call to action for the borough’s businesses

Whilst it’s important that young people grab opportunities such as this, I’d like to also call on our borough’s businesses to become a part of Thrive, as without their mentoring, work experience and jobs, our young people won’t be able to reach their potential.

And of course, we celebrate young people furthering their skills, education and careers right here in Burnley, which in turn creates and willing and ready workforce for our businesses.

If you think you can offer your services to Thrive and help shape the young workforce of Burnley, you can get in touch with Thrive or email Samantha Smallridge, Employment and Skills Co-ordinator at Burnley Council, on [email protected]

It’s not just in the business world where young people are being supported and celebrated.

Burnley FC recently held their Player of the Year Awards, albeit online, and burnley.social was proud to sponsor two categories.

We sponsored the Under 23s Player of the Year and the Youth Team Player of the Year.

Lewis Richardson took home the U23 Player of the Year award and Jake Rooney the Youth Team

Player of the Year award. And yes, Jake is related to Wayne Rooney – they’re cousins and also look incredibly alike.