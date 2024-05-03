Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the ‘clickbait’ headline readers, please do keep reading before commenting. It always amazes the Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social team when we hear someone make a comment about there being ‘no exciting jobs’ in Burnley…but we’re also aware that we’re privileged to go round our businesses every day and see the incredibly innovative and exciting projects they work on.

Take Red-Fern Media, who are based at Slater Terrace next to the university campus and student halls. I recently met with MD Sean Redfearn who told me about some impressive contracts secured, right here in Burnley. The digital agency has partnered with IrvinGQ®, the creators of the first free-fall parachute who supply all parachutes for Martin Baker ejection seats. Red-Fern Media have partnered with IrvinGQ® to deliver a new website, digital and social marketing, exhibition stands and augmented reality (AR) initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley is a ‘hidden gem’ when it comes to innovative businesses says the town's brand manager Rachel Bayley

Sean told us: “IrvinGQ® is based in Bridgend in Wales, and we brought them up to Burnley and they were really impressed with our approach and creative vision, along with the location, connectivity, accommodation and restaurants.”

Not content with that major contract, the Red-Fern Media team have landed another with IDEX Fire and Safety, a US company. The initial project is for two years and includes multiple website redesigns. Sean and his team’s hard work has paid off, with revenue now exceeding £1 million in 2023/24; “not bad for a business in Burnley that sits next to the canal in a converted mill!” Sean laughs (Venice of the North).

Also take Burnley stalwart AMS Neve. The Oscar® success story ‘Oppenheimer’ owes its sonic brilliance to this proud Burnley-based business. Renowned as producing ‘the best sound in the world’, AMS Neve has been instrumental in sculpting the sound of the majority of Oscar-winning films in the last decade alone. Matthew Turner, commercial manager at AMS Neve, explains: “We’re thrilled to contribute, in a small way, to Oscar successes over the years, and representing Burnley on the biggest stage. We manufacture and design our world-leading recording consoles and equipment right here in Burnley, and we’re immensely proud of this. Our consoles have helped shape the sound of some iconic films over the years, from ‘Avatar’ to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘La La Land’ and even ‘Parasite,’ which was mixed in South

Korea! We’re thrilled to be able to continue that trend with ‘Oppenheimer.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Redfearn, who is MD of Burnley based Red-Fern Media which is based at Slater Terrace

Burnley is something of a hidden gem when it comes to the innovative businesses we have here. Of course, we know we do and shout about it, but there is so much more work that needs to happen to ensure our digital, cyber and other related skills are known across the globe.