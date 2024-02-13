Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sion Panto Society is presenting its annual half-term show all this week and everyone left smiling after the opening night of "Dick Whittington."

Packed with fun and corny jokes, crazy costumes and larger than life characters, this is great family entertainment to bring the Burnley winter panto schedule to a fitting and fabulous finale.

Some of the cast of Burnley's Sion Panto Society's 'Dick Whittington' which is running all this week until Saturday at Sion Baptist Church

Director Marcia Turner brings the production to life with lots of colour, sparkling costumes, daft props, a dashing hero, a really bad baddie and his team of rats, along with a cat with attitude and a very very cute junior chorus who are just adorable. It's a recipe for real family fun and well done to all who bring the story to life. First-night nerves soon settled and the principals do a great job. Amy Tattersall as Dick Whittington (and there are many jokes about his name) leads the way as she dances, jokes, struts and generally acts daft as she owns the stage. She's definitely a panto natural who has been bringing fun to Sion pantos for many many years - while also being musical director.

The other main protagonist - or should I say antagonist - is Kevin Moore who really gets his claws into the role of King Rat. His characterisation is superb. While Amy is wonderfully daft, he is wonderfully Ratty! Mark Lawless, another Sion stalwart, is a very colourful fairy as he plays the Spirit of London in his own inimitable way; Ryan Bradley is Dame Dolly Dumpling full of daftness and innuendo just as it should be. She is as colourful as her wide selection of wigs. Stephen Willoughby, usually seen behind a drum kit in the orchestra pit, is a revelation as Alderman Fitzwarren and a few other characters, which is a running joke throughout. Marina Murray is well cast as Dick's love interest Alice Fitzwarren and Fiona Monk plays the likeable cat Tiddles with real vigour and attitude.

It's the story of good winning over evil as Dick rids the Capital of rats, becomes Lord Mayor of London and wins the girl! Along the way Sion have some fabulously funny scenes, especially those involving a shipwreck and some synchronised swimming. You have to see it to get it! The show ends with an upbeat version of "Colour My World" and it certainly brought colour to a bleak February night in Burnley.