Review: Burnley's Sion Panto Society's production of Sinbad the Sailor took me to a make believe land on the crest of a wave

From the moment the Seer, played by Gordon Tattersall, stepped onto the stage to set the scene for the evening’s entertainment, the pace never flagged and we were swept along by the adventures of Sinbad as he and his family and friends set off to find his true love, the Princess Scheherazade.

A seasoned panto veteran, Gordon continued to pop up throughout the show to keep us up to date and move things along.

The opening number, featuring the adult and children’s chorus, was a colourful introduction, confident and enthusiastic, with some lovely vocals and great choreography, slickly performed. This continued throughout the show with the adults taking on minor roles and the children also contributing as the tentacles of the great sea monster, the Kraken, and in their skeleton warriors’ dance which made very effective use of ultra violet lighting.

The cast of Sinbad the Sailor which is being performed by Sion Panto Society

Whilst some of the principal roles were played by long-standing members of the society, who showed their wealth of experience, many were new to the panto scene and they rose to the challenge creating a wonderful ensemble cast who made the most of the very funny script. Sinbad, Mustapha and Dame Peony Poopdeck played by Amy Tattersall, Blake Morris and Heath Stockburn were the comedic heart of the panto clearly enjoying themselves.

Along with Stephen Willoughby as Sultan Pepa, their interactions and rapport with the audience were an immediate hit.

As the villainous Halapena Pepa, Marcia Turner has no problem turning the audience completely against her and revelsin the booing and hissing every time she appears on stage. Great fun was to be had from the slightly dopey but endearing henchmen, Hardtack and Weevil played by Layla Hare and Jessica Parsons. Not only did they deliver their lines with great comedic timing but their whole physicality and gurning expressions were loved

by the audience.

The principals of Sinbad the Sailor, Sion Panto Society's annual production

Helen Pollard, as Princess Scheherazade, made the most of her limited role as the princess spirited away to a desert island for most of the panto but once rescued ensuring a happy ending to the show.

As an audience, we watch the performance and applaud those on the stage who have entertained us so well. It is so easy to forget about the small army of people who are involved in getting that performance onto the stage and without whom the show would not go on including those who chaperone the children.

Marcia was also the director and with Marina Murray was responsible for the choreography. Amy Tattersall was the musical director aided by George Turner who was also responsible for sound. The costumes as always were spectacular. Craig Needham needs to be applauded for his leadership, as producer, of a team including

Rob Bennett among many others who are responsible for all aspects of staging, scenery, props, lighting, special effects and pyrotechnics.

* Sinbad the Sailor’ runs until Saturday at 7-15pm with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2-15pm.

Tickets are: adults £9, children £6, concessions (Sat eve only) £6. Call 01282 453295 to book.