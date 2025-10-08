Reporting Back: Political opinion with Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Renewal for Britain.

This week, I want to reflect in more detail on the Prime Minister's speech at Labour Party Conference 2025.

He set out a bold, unapologetic vision of his Britain. To rebuild our economy, restore pride in our country, whilst at the same time putting working people back at the heart of government.

For too long, Britain has been trapped in a cycle of decline. Stagnant wages, broken public services, and division stoked by those who thrive on turmoil. The Prime Minister, our Prime Minister, drew a line in the sand. Our Labour Government is with purpose. We’re not here to shout from the sidelines, or pander to those who talk Britain down at every moment. We’re here to build a country that works again.

The Prime Minister laid our the truth: the old economic model has failed. Wealth concentrated in a few postcodes while towns like Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield were left behind. Short-termism, deregulation and empty promises left public services on their knees. That era, under leadership of this Labour Government – is over.

Our plan is one of patriotic national renewal. Fiscal discipline to stabilise the economy, investment in skills, investment in apprenticeships – so young people can build a future without leaving their hometowns. An industrial policy which backs British business and British workers. Real change in public services so the state serves people efficiently, not the other way round.

Crucially, a grown-up approach to immigration – firm, fair and honest. We will protect our borders, and our workers. But we will not tolerate the toxic divisive politics peddled by Reform. They want an angry, bitter Britain. We want a Britain that’s proud, confident and united.

Here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield, we do not want culture wars and chaos. We want to see our town thrive again. That’s exactly what this Labour government is doing. Rebuilding Britain, community by community, industry by industry.

That speech is who your Prime Minister is, it’s what he believes in, and it’s the Britain we are building. Progressive, Labour policy with a patriotic vision. That’s what I, KeirStarmer, and millions across Great Britain deserve.

Speak soon, or until next time,

Oliver.