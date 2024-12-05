Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield: Immigration, Fireworks & More

As we approach the festive season with Christmas and the New Year on the horizon, I hope you're beginning to feel the holiday spirit. Since the General Election in July, my office has been working hard to support nearly 3000 constituents across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield with a wide range of issues. Many of you have reached out to share your concerns, and I wanted to take a moment to provide an update on some of the most common topics we've been addressing.

In the months leading up to and following the election, I have had the privilege of knocking on thousands of doors across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. A recurring theme in conversations with constituents was concern about the rising numbers of immigrants and the failure of schemes like the Rwanda plan to effectively deter illegal immigration. The recent figures showing that net migration from June 2023 to June 2024 has surged to a record high—nearly five times higher than previous levels—leave no room for doubt: this is simply unsustainable.

The situation is the result of years of mismanagement under the previous government, which failed to implement controls or put a workable plan in place – indeed, Brexit promised lower immigration, but didn’t deliver it. Migration has always been a vital part of the UK's cultural fabric, but we need a system that works—one that is fair, manageable, and properly controlled.

This new government is committed to tackling this issue head-on, and our plan is already delivering results. Since taking office in July, we’ve seen the highest number of enforced returns of foreign offenders and failed asylum seekers in five years—a 30% increase compared to last year. This includes a 25% rise in the removal of foreign criminals, sending a clear message: if you break the law, you will be sent home.

Oliver Ryan MP

Recently, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the deployment of National Crime Agency officers to Iraq, in partnership with the Iraqi government, to target the criminal gangs responsible for many small boat crossings. These gangs operate across borders, and our law enforcement must be able to do the same. This new collaboration with Iraq will also help expedite the return of illegal Iraqi migrants, as Iraq was one of the top 10 countries for small boat crossings last year. In addition, we’ve established agreements with Serbia, North Macedonia, and Kosovo to tackle people-smuggling networks operating through the Balkans. This government is sending a clear message: we will pursue these gangs wherever they are.

However, illegal immigration is just one part of the broader immigration challenge. To address this, we are introducing tighter visa controls to prevent businesses from relying on overseas recruitment at the expense of homegrown talent. Businesses found in violation of visa rules will be banned from hiring foreign workers. While overseas workers provide vital skills, it’s clear that for too long, some businesses have relied too heavily on external recruitment and not investing in training. That’s why we’re committed to boosting training and skills development here at home, ensuring young people in the UK have the best opportunities for employment.

This government is focused on creating an immigration system that works for everyone—one that is fair, controlled, and responsive to the needs of the UK. We have a clear plan, and we are already seeing progress.

Concerns Closer to Home

I’ve received a lot of concerns from residents about the increasing use of fireworks in residential areas late at night, and I want to update everyone on the steps I’ve been taking to address this issue. For those who haven’t been in direct contact with me, I understand how distressing this situation is, especially for families and pets, and I want to assure you that it is being taken seriously.

I have been in regular communication with both Burnley and Pendle police to address the problem in Burnley and Brierfield. Additionally, I’ve spoken with the Anti-Social Behaviour Teams at both Pendle and Burnley Councils to highlight the impact these fireworks are having on the community and to ensure they are aware of the scale of the problem.

On 9th December, I’ll be attending a debate on the sale and use of fireworks, where I have asked to speak on behalf of many of you who’ve reached out. This debate will focus on whether current firework regulations are fit for purpose, particularly given the growing concerns about their impact on public safety and well-being. It’s clear that fireworks are often being set off well after the permitted hours, and this is not acceptable. I’ll be advocating for stronger regulation and more responsible use of fireworks, including better enforcement of existing laws.

As the year comes to a close, my office will be closed from 20th December until after the New Year. If you need assistance, please get in touch before then so my team and I can help you. As always, I’m available by email at [email protected], or by phone at 01282 216398. My office is also open for walk-ins Monday to Thursday from 10am to 2pm, and Friday by appointment only. I will be hosting more surgeries soon, so please stay tuned for further details.

Until next time, onward we go, almost Christmas!

Oliver