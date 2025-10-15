Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Giving your kids the best start with this Labour Government.

Hello! This week, I’d like to discuss an all-important topic for us all: families and childcare.

Parents across Burnley, Padiham & Brierfield still speak warmly of the old Sure Start centres – a network of support that helped thousands of families through their children’s early years.

When the Conservatives came to power in 2010, they took a scythe to those services. The consequences were stark. When they left government, one in four families with children under five couldn’t access local children’s centres or Family Hubs, rising to one in three lower-income families. Thousands of parents cut off from vital community support networks and specialist services – left to navigate the challenges of parenthood alone. A devastating impact on children’s life chances, with early development, well-being, and future attainment all in jeopardy. Nowhere is that clearer than here in Lancashire, a desert for family and community services.

A New Best Start Family Hub in Lancashire

That’s why, after hearing directly from local parents about challenges they face around SEND, childcare, and youth support, I pushed to bring those services back. This week, I was delighted to learn that it has delivered results.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced £347,058 for Lancashire County Council to establish a new Best Start Family Hub by April. These centres will be the modern successors of Sure Start – one-stop shops offering practical support for parents and children in the heart of their communities.

They build on a wider Labour programme to cut costs and support families:

30 hours of government-funded childcare, saving working parents around £7,500 per child each year.

New school-based nurseries are creating affordable places.

Best Start breakfast and holiday clubs keep children fed and supported.

A cap on branded school uniform costs to ease the burden on families.

This is what we can achieve when we work together – local families speaking up, a Labour MP listening, and a Labour Government acting. We are rebuilding the services that lift every child’s life chances and restore the hope our communities deserve.

As always, if you need advice or support, get in touch with me at [email protected], call 01282 216398, or visit my office on Grimshaw Street.

Speak soon, or until next time,

Oliver.