Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan, MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Back we go: kids to the classroom, MPs to Westminster. Both full of squabbling, packed lunches, and detentions waiting to happen. This week, I want to take the opportunity to write about legislation that’s come back to The Commons – The Renters’ Rights Bill.

Hello all – before diving into the weeds of The Renters’ Rights Bill – I’d like to mention the recent Boohoo distribution hub closure. Specifically, what I’m doing about it.

I found out at the same time as everybody else, and I was as shocked as everyone else.

The closure of this site will be the loss of approximately 1,300 jobs. I’ve written to and met the CEO of Debenhams Group, Dan Finley, standing against the issue; I’ve spoke to the relevant ministers; I’m in constant contact with DWP in order to obtain support for affected workers.

When I ran to be your member of parliament, I pledged to always stand up for my constituents to my best of my ability – this is that in action. I will always stand side by side with the people I live and work next door to.

The Renters’ Rights Bill, the most significant reform in the rental sector since the Housing Act 1988, which first introduced shorthold tenancies and section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions. Too many families in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield live with the fear that they could lose their home at short notice, through no fault of their own. Labour promised to fix this – and we are delivering.

You’ve probably heard a lot about it, for a long time – well, it’s nearly over the line now. The bill passed through the Commons the first time of asking. Then, due to the structure of Parliament, it was passed onto the Lords for any proposed amendments. In other words, changes.

But what does it actually do? The Bill scraps “no-fault” evictions, so renters can’t be kicked out of their homes without reason. It gives tenants stronger rights to challenge unfair rent rises, bans bidding wars that drive up costs, and makes sure landlords fix dangerous damp and mould quickly. It raises housing standards so every rented home has to be safe and decent. And it brings in a new watchdog and national register for landlords, so rules are properly enforced and tenants know their rights.

But when the Bill went to the House of Lords, peers tried to water it down. They pushed for new loopholes.

While Section 21 “no fault” evictions are still being scrapped, they backed fresh possession grounds for student lets, agricultural workers, and even carers – giving landlords new ways to force tenants out.

They also supported back-dating rent challenges, which would put tenants off contesting unfair hikes, and allowed landlords to demand an extra three-week deposit for pets. Most damaging of all, they raised the bar so councils must prove breaches to a criminal standard, making enforcement near impossible. These changes risk hollowing out Labour’s promise of stronger protections and a fairer deal for renters.

That’s why, when it returns to the Commons, I’ll be voting to restore the Bill’s full strength. Everyone deserves a secure home. This Labour Government has achieved in months what the Tories failed to do in years – we’re ending no-fault evictions and delivering a rental system that works for tenants, not just landlords.

As always, if you need advice or support, get in touch with me at [email protected], call 01282 216398, or visit my office on Grimshaw Street.