Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

I hope you’ve been enjoying the glorious summer weather we’ve had over August. This week, I want to take the opportunity to write about an institution that we hope we never encounter, but we’re so grateful it’s there: The NHS.

Before diving into the weeds of NHS reform, I’d like to share a bit about what I’ve been up to since returning from holiday. It’s been another busy and rewarding week out and about across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, where I've met with numerous people and organisations that make a real difference in our community.

I met staff and managers at Protec up in Brierfield, and Barnes Aerospace in Burnley, two major local employers and manufacturers, not only flying the flag for Burnley but exporting around the world. I met with No Whispers CIC, and organisation tackling Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) to look how I can support their work, and Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police & Crime Commissioner, we talked through the town centre and spoke to officers and shops about ‘Operation Vulture’ a new project to bear down on retail crime and antisocial behaviour. In addition, I also met with National Energy Action, a national charity with a base in Burnley focused on reducing fuel poverty, getting homes insulated with trusted companies, and helping people get government support to do it.

Labour is Rebuilding our NHS

Oliver Ryan MP visiting Pendleside Hospice

After 14 years of neglect, our NHS was left under immense strain. But since this Labour Government took office 13 months ago, we’ve begun the hard work rebuilding it from the bottom up. Thanks to the rise in Employer's National Insurance, the NHS has received an additional £23 billion in record funding – the largest boost in its history.

The investment is already making a real difference. There are now 4.3 million more appointments, meaning you or your loved ones won’t face year-long delays for essential treatment. Waiting lists have fallen by 250,000 – the lowest in two years. And in the past year alone, nearly 200,000 suspected cancer patients have been seen within 28 days. Step by step, the NHS is being put back on the right track and delivering for people here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.

That’s not to say the NHS is fixed - far from it. There’s still a long way to go. Funding alone won’t solve everything, which is why long-term reform is essential. Wes Streeting’s ten-year plan sets this out:

Moving the NHS from analogue to digital, improving efficiency and saving taxpayers’ money.

Shifting more treatment from hospitals into the community. Across the country, 100 Community Diagnostic Centres are now open 12 hours a day, 7 days a week – delivering tests and scans more quickly. One of these is right here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield, where patients can get early morning MRI scans or evening blood tests closer to home.

Finally, the plan focuses on prevention as well as treatment. By equipping local GPs to spot problems sooner and provide earlier interventions, we can prevent hospital visits altogether. This not only saves money for the NHS and taxpayers, but – most importantly – helps people live healthier, longer lives. And let’s be honest: who actually enjoys going to hospital if it can be avoided?

Closer to home, we’re already seeing the benefits of this investment. Pendleside Hospice has received £286,000 to continue its work supporting patients and families, and Burnley General Hospital has been awarded £757,000 for essential maintenance. These are real, tangible improvements that make a difference for people here in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

The NHS is Labour’s proudest creation, and it will always be protected and strengthened by a Labour government. From its founding to today, our mission has remained the same: world-class care, free at the point of use, for everyone who needs it. The steps we’re taking now are about securing that promise for the future – so that the NHS is there for the next generation, just as it has been for ours.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays. I’m also hosting a surgery at St Matthew’s Church on Saturday, the 13th of September between 10am and 1pm - say hello.

Speak soon, until next time. Back down to Parliament next week, wish me luck.

Oliver.