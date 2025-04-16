Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I'd like to begin this week's update by highlighting two significant developments that have taken place over the past few days – both of which carry real importance for our community and the country at large.

Firstly, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Burnley’s very own cricketing legend, Sir James Anderson, on receiving a well-deserved knighthood. This is a truly momentous honour, not only for him personally but for the town of Burnley and the wider Lancashire community. As England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, his contribution to the sport of cricket is nothing short of extraordinary.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir James Anderson has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, unwavering dedication, and the highest standards of sportsmanship. He has served as a role model to aspiring cricketers up and down the country, inspiring a generation with his talent, professionalism and love for the game. He has not only brought pride to England on the international stage, but he has also shone a light on Burnley as a town that nurtures talent and perseverance.

His knighthood is a fitting tribute to a career that has brought pride and joy to so many. I will be writing personally to him to offer my congratulations on behalf of the people of Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. This is an achievement we can all take pride in – and I know the whole community will join me in celebrating this recognition. I look forward to seeing him back on the pitch for Lancashire once he’s fully recovered from injury – and wish him all the very best for the season ahead.

Oliver Ryan MP with Padiham Cricket Club Treasurer, Toby Burrows.

British Steel - Safeguarding a Strategic Industry

I want to address a critical recent development: the situation surrounding British Steel. You may have seen that Parliament was recalled during the recess period – an extraordinary measure that has only occurred 34 times in history. The urgency stemmed from the imminent threat of closure at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant, the last facility in the UK capable of producing virgin steel from raw materials instead of relying on recycled materials.

Since 2020, British Steel has been under the ownership of the Chinese company Jingye Group. It serves as the primary supplier of steel rails to Network Rail and plays a crucial role in supporting the UK's construction and automotive industries. The Scunthorpe site is not only strategically significant but also essential to the UK’s ability to maintain a sovereign steel production capability.

When talks between the government and Jingye broke down, the company took the drastic step of announcing it would cancel all future orders of iron ore, coal, and other essential raw materials – effectively shutting down the furnaces. Even more alarmingly, it indicated it would also cancel and withhold payment for existing orders. Had this gone ahead, the consequences would have been devastating: the loss of thousands of skilled jobs, the collapse of British Steel, and the UK becoming the only G7 nation without the capacity to produce virgin steel.

Oliver Ryan MP at Safran

This situation demanded immediate action. Parliament was recalled to debate and ultimately pass the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill – emergency legislation granting the government authority to intervene. This includes purchasing the raw materials necessary to keep the furnaces operational and ensuring the continued payment of the nearly 3,000-strong workforce.

The survival of British Steel is vital not only to our industrial economy but also to our national security. Without it, key sectors such as rail, construction, and defence would face significant disruption. We would be left entirely dependent on foreign imports for virgin steel – a precarious position in times of global uncertainty. We cannot allow that to happen.

I fully support the government’s intervention. While this action falls just short of full nationalisation, it is both necessary and decisive. We cannot afford to sleepwalk into a future where Britain no longer produces its own steel. To do so would hollow out our industrial base, squander decades of expertise, and critically undermine our manufacturing resilience.

However, this must not be viewed as a one-off rescue. What we now require is a comprehensive, long-term strategy for the UK steel industry – one that delivers stability, encourages investment, and fosters innovation. Crucially, we must prioritise the use of British-made steel in major public infrastructure projects – from transport and defence to energy and construction.

The future of British Steel is about more than one company or one industry. It’s about securing the foundations of our economy, safeguarding skilled jobs, and ensuring the UK remains a serious industrial power in the 21st century.

The challenges we face are significant, but so too are the opportunities. It’s crucial that we stay committed to supporting not just this sector, but also the broader industries that drive our economy forward.

More locally, I’ve been making the most of the parliamentary recess – enjoying the sunshine and spring weather in between time spent in the office and meeting with local businesses and residents.

In my last update, I spoke about the appalling behaviour we, as a community, witnessed at Padiham Cricket Club. I’m pleased to report that the police have made strong progress in identifying those responsible. I also visited the club following the incident, where we discussed how I can best support both the club and the wider community going forward. I’ve personally donated to help cover the cost of materials needed to repair the damaged benches.

It was also a pleasure to return to Safran Nacelles and meet with their leadership team, including Véronique Bardelmann, the National Executive for Safran UK. We discussed the exciting and innovative developments taking place right here in Burnley. I’m committed to continuing my support for this fantastic business and will be working closely with the team at Safran to help drive ongoing growth and bring new opportunities in the aerospace sector to Burnley.

Finally, I had the opportunity to meet with LP Technologies, based right here in Padiham. They design and locally manufacture innovative retail fit-outs for some of the biggest brands in the world. Chances are, if you’ve visited a high street store recently, you’ve unknowingly seen their outstanding work. It’s yet another brilliant example of the innovation and talent we have right here in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello.

Speak soon, until next time.

Oliver