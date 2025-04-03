Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week’s column is a little different from usual, but I want to take a moment to update you on what I’ve been up to. First, I hope all mothers were thoroughly spoilt on Mother’s Day! Personally, I was grateful for the chance to enjoy some much-needed family time. I also want to send my best wishes to everyone across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield who celebrated Eid—I hope it was a joyous occasion filled with love, laughter, and community.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a more frustrating note, many of you will have seen the appalling incident at Padiham Cricket Club last week. The behaviour displayed by a group of young people was shocking and unacceptable. Let me be clear—this will not go unpunished. The night the news broke, I spoke with Burnley Police and have been assured that those responsible will be held accountable.

Looking ahead, I will be holding a drop-in surgery this Friday, 4th April, at the Chai Centre on Hurtley Street, Burnley, from 4 pm to 7 pm. No appointment is necessary—just stop by if you have any concerns, need assistance, or simply want to chat about policies. I’d love to see as many of you there as possible, so please do come along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I had the privilege of speaking at the Thrive Summit, brilliantly hosted by Burnley College. It was an incredible opportunity to discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence in business with a room full of entrepreneurs and industry leaders. AI is rapidly becoming a fundamental part of our lives, and as a region, we must seize the opportunities it presents for Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. I’d love to share my insights on this growing industry, so below, you’ll find the speech I delivered at the event.

Oliver Ryan MP delivering a speech at this Thrive Sumitt

“First, I want to extend a huge thank you to Burnley College for hosting yet another fantastic and insightful event.

It’s always a pleasure to be here, surrounded by forward-thinking individuals and businesses eager to shape the future. It's refreshing to be out of Westminster.

We are living through one of the most transformative periods in human history - a second Industrial Revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI is not just reshaping industries; it’s redefining how we work, innovate, and compete on both a global and regional scale. While some fear it will take jobs, I don't, the reality is that it’s also unlocking new opportunities and creating industries we couldn’t have imagined many years ago and giving our national productivity gap the opportunity it’s needed for 20 years. This isn’t a technology of the future—it’s already here, fundamentally changing our lives, our state, our relationships, and its impact will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fundamental change is the means to of all our ends and an unstoppable force.

This is the issue of our time and we have a huge potential to reshape the way we live, work and shape the world - and a global world to compete against, making education and the ability to adapt ever more important. Opportunity should drive our mindset in approaching this work, rather than fear.

AI is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible across every sector—healthcare, education, manufacturing, finance, entertainment, and beyond. In healthcare, it is already transforming patient care, from diagnostics and personalised medicine to robotic-assisted surgery. Cybersecurity experts are using AI to combat ever-evolving threats. And careers in AI research, machine learning, and data science are booming—not just in tech firms, but across industries like agriculture and transport. The ability to automate complex processes, analyse massive datasets, and optimise efficiency is revolutionising the way we work.

We’re already seeing real-world benefits across both the private and public sectors. AI-powered assistants are automating repetitive tasks, freeing up to 20% of an employee’s time. In education, it is helping teachers plan lessons and mark homework, reducing the 15+ hours a week spent on lesson planning and grading, allowing them to focus on inspiring students. In professional services, AI-driven tools are cutting document preparation times by 20-80%, with trials underway to see how similar methods can save clinical practitioners valuable time within the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the NHS, AI is already making a tangible difference—helping reduce waiting times, managing last-minute cancellations, speeding up cancer diagnoses, and improving surgical techniques. These advancements are saving lives, reducing strain on healthcare professionals, and increasing efficiency within our health system. And this is just the beginning. AI has the potential to revolutionise small businesses, automate record-keeping, detect potholes faster to improve road safety, and streamline planning applications to help Britain build more efficiently.

It is vital that here in East Lancashire and the North West, we embrace the changes AI will bring. Take the manufacturing sector, for example. The North West leads England in manufacturing, with an industry valued at nearly £30 billion. Businesses in this region have a unique opportunity to capitalise on AI-driven advancements, from predictive maintenance to automated production lines, ensuring they remain competitive on a national and global scale. I will continue to advocate for businesses not just here in Burnley but across the entire region, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to thrive in the age of AI.

Indeed, in the age of generative AI, self-sustaining momentum is technological advancement. From analogue to digital, the computer, the microchip, the Internet, the data age and algorithms. Thinking AI. Scary, but an opportunity, and amazing.

The UK’s National AI Strategy aims to position the country as a global leader in AI by focusing on three main pillars: advancing research, supporting AI-driven businesses, and ensuring the ethical development of AI. Over the next five to ten years, the job market will dramatically change. New roles will emerge, requiring expertise in AI integration, data analytics, and automation. For Britain to remain competitive, we must lead in both AI development and application. Right now, the UK is the world’s third-largest AI market, but with the United States and China surging ahead, we cannot afford to stand still. We need a bold AI strategy—one that keeps us at the forefront of this revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses should be excited. AI adoption could grow the UK economy by an additional £400 billion by 2030, through enhancing innovation and productivity in the workplace. Experts estimate that AI could boost UK productivity by up to 1.5 percentage points annually, equating to an extra £47 billion per year over the next decade. That’s why the government’s plan to position Britain at the heart of this revolution is so vital. Today, our AI sector is valued at £72.3 billion, making it the largest in Europe.

In 2023 alone, more than 3,700 AI companies employed over 64,000 professionals, generating £14.2 billion in revenue and contributing £5.8 billion to the UK economy.

The future of work will be profoundly shaped by AI. To ensure we maximise the benefits, we must focus on upskilling our workforce, integrating AI literacy into education, and providing businesses with the resources they need to implement AI solutions effectively. AI isn’t just shaping the future—it’s defining it. If we embrace its potential, Britain can lead this technological revolution, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and improving lives for generations to come.

With rapid technological change, I understand why there are concerns about AI safety from businesses and individuals alike. Well-designed regulation and effective assurance tools can ensure AI’s fast, wide, and safe adoption. The government must protect UK citizens from significant AI-related risks while fostering public trust. That’s why we continue to support the AI Safety Institute, bringing together public, private, and academic sectors to develop AI solutions that are not only innovative but also socially responsible. Ethical AI development is a key priority—ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability, particularly in high-impact areas like healthcare and finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just yesterday, in the Spring Statement, an additional £2.2 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Defence, a front loading of earlier allocated increase - with a minimum of 10% of its equipment budget dedicated to emerging technologies, including AI and drones. This investment signals the government’s commitment to ensuring the UK remains at the cutting edge of AI development and defence innovation.

This year, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology released the AI Opportunities Action Plan, outlining how AI can enhance growth and productivity. A key initiative is the establishment of AI Growth Zones—dedicated hubs supporting AI development at a local level. These zones will drive investment, create high-value jobs, and strengthen the UK’s AI ecosystem. By fostering partnerships between academia, industry, and government, these zones will play a crucial role in accelerating AI innovation and ensuring its benefits reach every corner of the country.

However, a major challenge for businesses is the shortage of skilled AI professionals. The challenges for Govt is to deliver investment in AI training and education across universities, workplaces, and schools. Support further and higher education institutions to increase the number of AI literate courses, and specialist graduates, while promoting alternative pathways into AI careers or how to understand the new world within the boundaries of an existing career path, such as employer-led and self-led upskilling initiatives. Encouraging diverse routes into AI is essential to meeting the growing demand for expertise in this field.

AI is the defining technology of our time. By embracing it fully—through strategic investment, ethical governance, and a commitment to education—we can secure a future where Britain remains a global leader in AI innovation. But this is not just the responsibility of government; businesses, educators, and individuals all have a role to play. Collaboration will be key to unlocking the full potential of AI and ensuring that its benefits are widely distributed across society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decisions we make today will shape the future of AI in the UK for decades to come. We have a unique opportunity to lead, to innovate, and to create a future that is not only technologically advanced but also inclusive and ethical. Let’s seize this opportunity together and shape a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

Turning to government finances and yesterday’s Spring Statement, the Chancellor confirmed that, thanks to ambitious planning reforms, housebuilding in the UK will reach its highest level in 40 years. The OBR has projected that these reforms will contribute an additional £6.8 billion to the economy by 2029-30, including a £625 million package to enhance skills in the construction sector.

On economic growth, while this year’s figures have been revised, the OBR has upgraded its forecast for next year and beyond, projecting GDP growth of 1.9% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027, 1.7% in 2028, and 1.8% in 2029.

Finally, after accounting for inflation, the OBR estimates that households will be, on average, over £500 a year better off under this government.

Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello.

Speak soon, until next time.

Oliver