Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

I’d like to share an update on what I’ve been working on over the past two weeks, along with some key developments from Westminster. First, for the fifth consecutive month, NHS waiting lists have fallen - a clear sign that the much-needed reforms, voted for by the electorate, are beginning to take effect.

While this is a step in the right direction, there is still much work to do. Too many people continue to experience long delays for essential treatments, and our NHS remains under significant pressure. That said, these figures show that change is happening. With continued reform, we can restore the NHS to the standard that patients and staff deserve. I will share further updates on NHS reform later in this column, but for now, it’s encouraging to see that the policies being implemented are starting to deliver real results.

Last week, I had the privilege of attending two community Iftars: one at Northlight in Brierfield and another at Masjid Ibrahim for their annual Unity Iftar. Both were fantastic occasions, filled with friendship and reflection. It was wonderful to break fast together and hear the Imam speak about faith, prayer, and the significance of Ramadan. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to both communities for their warm hospitality and wish everyone the best for the remainder of your fast.

To everyone observing Ramadan—Ramadan Kareem to you and your families. This is a time of prayer, self-discipline, and togetherness, and I wish you all a peaceful and fulfilling month.

Oliver Ryan MP holding the Employment Rights Bill

We also recently celebrated St Patrick’s Day, and I hope everyone who took part had a fun and safe time. I even heard that a local favourite, The Big Window, nearly ran out of Guinness! Many in our community, including myself, are proud of their Irish heritage, and it’s always great to celebrate the rich diversity that makes our country so special.

A major highlight of my week in the constituency was visiting the incredible staff at New Era – East Lancashire. Their dedication to supporting the mental health of children and young people in Burnley is invaluable. Recently, they received an impressive £420,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to expand their Annexe Project. This funding will enable more therapeutic sessions, additional family support, community organisation training, workshops, and group sessions. This investment will make a real difference to local families, and I’m thrilled to see their essential work continue.

Backing Workers’ Rights - A Historic Step Forward

In Parliament last week, I proudly voted in support of Labour’s Employment Rights Bill, the biggest expansion of workers’ rights in a generation.

This bill will ban exploitative zero-hour contracts, ensuring job security for all workers. It will end the unfair ‘fire and rehire’ tactic, protecting employees from being dismissed and rehired on worse terms. It will introduce day-one rights to protection from unfair dismissal, giving workers security from the moment they start a job. It will expand sick pay coverage, ensuring lower earners can access financial support when unwell. It will also strengthen protections for pregnant workers and enhance parental leave.

For many hardworking people in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, these changes mean greater financial security and workplace fairness. This bill is about dignity, stability, and fairness—values that should be at the heart of our economy. I’m proud to back this historic legislation, which will raise working standards and provide much-needed security for workers.

Fixing the NHS - A Major Reform to Cut Bureaucracy

A major announcement this week came from the Prime Minister, who unveiled a landmark reform to our NHS.

Twelve years ago, the previous government set up NHS England as an independent "quango"—a taxpayer-funded body operating at arm’s length from the government. While the intention was to improve efficiency, in reality, it created unnecessary layers of bureaucracy, slowing decision-making and diverting resources away from frontline care.

This new reform will bring the NHS back under direct government control, cutting red tape and ensuring decisions are made faster and more effectively. The changes will reduce duplication of roles so that public funds are spent on patient care rather than excessive administration. They will eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, making decision-making faster and more responsive. They will also improve efficiency, ensuring taxpayer money is directed where it’s needed most—on patients, not paperwork.

This bold step is about restoring accountability and putting patient care at the centre of the NHS. I look forward to seeing further details in the coming weeks and will continue to push for reforms that deliver real improvements.

Lastly, I hosted a constituency surgery at Burnley Tesco last week, and it was a pleasure to connect with so many of you. I’ll be announcing additional surgery dates in the coming weeks, so be sure to follow my social media for updates.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello.

Speak soon, until next time.

Oliver