Reporting Back: Beat The Street, Trade, Parliament & What I've Been Up To!

I hope you’re keeping well and making the most of the brighter days as spring unfolds, though its been a bit overcast this week hasn't it? There’s plenty happening, so as always, I’m pleased to bring you the latest updates from Westminster and right here at home in Burnley, Padiham & Brierfield.

Firstly, I've got my Beat the Street card, and am trying to compete, though not that well! You can get one from a local Burnley Leisure & Culture facility, or join in on the app, it's good fun and you get to see so much of the borough. Well worth having a go, either with the family, or on your own!

On the Westminster front, I'm always cautious of putting too much fluff in here, I've been busy with a few things but I'll just list some highlights. Growth is up! Trade is up! Our economy is finally getting bigger, and that means more cash for public services and more money in your pocket or in your pension.

On 19th May, the UK and EU announced a new “Reset” deal designed to ease trading bumps experienced by our businesses. Key wins include simpler border checks on food exports, a security pact opening EU defence tenders to UK firms, and e-gate access for UK travellers at EU airports. There’s even a fresh youth exchange scheme (exciting!) and plans for a joint electricity market. The single biggest issue raised by some of our bigger local companies with me is their ability to trade with Europe - this isn't reversing Brexit, but it's getting trade going, which can only be a good thing for our employers. We scrutinised that.

Oliver at Imagine Independence in Padiham

As well as Europe, we've finally got the US Trade Deal over the like, which includes major tariff cuts - US duties on British cars dropped from 27.5% to 10% for the first 100,000 vehicles, plus tariffs on UK steel and aluminium lifted completely. The UK will also reduce tariffs on US ethanol and expand beef quotas. We’re making progress on this and it’s a huge step forward, in light of all that's happening in the world.

Last on the trade front, India. Our new trade partnership means tariff cuts on British luxury cars, whisky, and gin, alongside professional mobility expansions in sectors like yoga and hospitality. This deal is projected to boost UK-India trade by an impressive £25.5 billion annually by 2040. India is the world's fourth largest economy, a growing force and the world's largest democracy, it's right that we're doing more trade with them.

In Parliament before recess, I delivered a few speeches in several debates - but I want to particularly highlight a speech I made on immigration. I believe we're fair minded people in Burnley & Padiham, but people want strong borders, fair rules, illegal immigrants deported, and less money spent on asylum hotels (from their height of £8M a day by the Tories). The last government saw immigration rocket to almost 1 million people a year, it was only about 200,000 in 2010, or less under Labour. I know that immigration is a complex issue that touches many lives, and it’s essential that our policies balance fairness for those already here, with compassion with security - ensuring those who contribute positively to our communities can do so with dignity, while also maintaining the integrity of our borders. Which I do believe we're undermined, not only by cuts to border security and asylum processing, but by the last government, who used this as a political football.

As you might know, I am a member of the Public Accounts Committee. On Mondays and Thursdays, we have meetings where we scrutinise different bodies on different subjects, for several hours at a time. Recently, I've led on evidence sessions into the finances of local government (councils), teacher retention numbers, further education, roads, the tax system, and defence spending - to name a few areas.

Oliver at his Brierfield Surgery

Alongside the multiple things happening in Parliament, I was pleased to get a meeting with Policing Minister Diana Johnson MP to discuss the Injury Medal Campaign, for which I'm campaigning. I want to recognise the bravery and sacrifices of those who have been injured while serving the public, in blue light services. I know many constituents have reached out to me about it and I’m proud to lead efforts to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve. I'll keep going with this one!

Lastly for Parliament, I had a wonderful visit from the pupils of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School (I love this stuff!). Their curiosity and enthusiasm were truly inspiring. If you ever have the chance to visit in Parliament, I highly recommend it – we have an amazing Education Centre and it gives an overview on the building and the politics of it all. Quite educational if you ask me.

Closer to home I held a ‘mega surgery’ event at Brierfield Library last weekend together with Police, county and borough councillors, plus me and my office team. We were there to listen and help for over three hours, and it was very busy, back-to-back dealing with casework and hearing people's issues. If you have an issue, or just want to meet me, I'll have another soon, keep your eyes out for details.

As you probably heard, and I saw when I popped down on the day, Painting Padiham 2025 was a wonderful success. The event brought people together, showcasing Padiham as one of the happiest towns to live in in Britain. Well done to all the artists, organisers and alike! Afterwards I went up to Padiham Cricket Club to see their first home match of the season, couldn't have asked for better weather.

Speaking of Padiham, it was a joy to get to Imagine Independence, a local charity who house adults living with a range of needs in supported accommodation. I met some fantastic folks, we enjoyed a BBQ, and I met lots of the residents. Really special event.

As always, if you’d like to get in touch or have concerns, email me [email protected] or call 01282 216398. Stay well, and until next time!