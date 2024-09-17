Coun. Anwar, Darren Hunt, Lukman Patel

From Habergham Eaves Parish Council Habergham Eaves Parish Council would like to echo the sentiments of Burnley Council in wishing Streetscene engineer Darren Hunt a long and very happy retirement.

As your story states, Darren has been an unsung hero and a real asset to the council and the community.

The parish council has worked with Darren on many issues over the years and he has always aimed to resolve the problem quickly, with great communication to keep everyone in the loop.

His expertise and assistance will be sorely missed in a world which now relies on apps to report problems. Darren has proved that the human touch is on the whole, faster, friendlier and more efficient.

Have fun Darren!