Cath Morrison, Hapton

Just minutes after our smug new MP voted to rob pensioners of their winter fuel allowance, he's on his social media crutch, trying to justify this cruel move.

Either Oliver Ryan is either very dim and or completely out of touch with how our lovely town works.

Sadly it's clear, he's in it for himself and what he as a “working class” boy can get.

Burnley

Why worry about how pensioners are going to cope when you can earn £90,000, get your second home paid for in terms of bills and travel first class? And all for a few photo opportunities.

There is no point trying to get Oliver to see the real picture of how people will cope, because if you have a different opinion from him, he simply ignores or blocks you. Very grown up. And his socials are all liked by his mates from Manchester or fellow “nose in the trough” politicians.

Maybe when he does a charity sleep over for the homeless or visits a food bank, instead of just having his picture taken, Oliver can take the time to see how his careless decisions affect people's lives.

People should come first...