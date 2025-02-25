Political opinion: Jonathan Hinder MP: Labour Invests in NHS dentistry, bringing better care to Pendle and Clitheroe

For too long, families in Pendle and Clitheroe have struggled to see an NHS dentist, and you may even recall the queues that stretched around the block in Colne last year for dental appointments. During the recent General Election campaign, I heard time and again how this issue affects so many people across our area.

The numbers are as stark. Nearly half - 49% - of children in Pendle suffer from tooth decay, giving us one of the highest rates in the North West. Across the region, more than 20% of people who tried to see an NHS dentist in the last two years simply couldn’t do so. Treating these issues already costs the NHS around £3.6 billion a year, a figure that will keep rising if we don’t act.

No one should be surprised that these issues skyrocketted under the previous Conservative government, whose mismanagement left NHS dental services close to breaking point. Their New Patient Premium scheme wasted £88 million, yet did little to shorten the waiting lists.

Now, at last, Labour is taking steps to fix what has been broken for far too long. Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock MP has announced 700,000 extra urgent appointments across the country, including in Pendle and Clitheroe. Lancashire and South Cumbria alone will see 20,822 of these appointments made available, offering hope to local people who have been left struggling.

New Appointments for Lancashire and South Cumbria

We can’t rebuild overnight what has been neglected for more than a decade, but genuine progress is already visible in the wider NHS. Earlier this month, Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed Labour had delivered two million extra hospital appointments a year, hitting that target seven months ahead of schedule. Now, the government want to bring the same momentum to dentistry.

Our Plan for Change focuses on prevention, recruitment, and retention of dentists - tackling the roots of the crisis. The government are looking at targeted support for newly qualified dentists to practise in areas with the worst shortages, and exploring how local schools can help children form good oral health habits early on. While there is still a long road ahead, these extra appointments mark a decisive step towards the high-quality service that people in Pendle and Clitheroe deserve.

As your MP, I’ll keep pushing for bigger improvements - no one in our area should be denied the chance to see a dentist when they need one most. This Labour government is committed to ensuring that everyone can access timely, affordable, and professional dental care.

My upcoming surgeries:

Foulridge - Fri 7th March

Clitheroe - Sat 22nd March

Please email me on [email protected] to book your slot.