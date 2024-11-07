Oliver Ryan MP: We will remember them

Lest we forget. This weekend, we will come together to honour all those who have given – and continue to give – their lives for ours; our freedoms, our community, our country.

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by those who served in the armed forces, from the brave soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars to those who continue to serve in conflicts around the world today. It is a day to pause, to remember, and to express our deep gratitude to those who have risked and given their lives in the name of duty, ensuring that we, as individuals and as a nation, can enjoy the privileges of peace and security – our veterans, and service men and women.

Dignitaries, families, charities and community groups will gather this weekend at remembrance services to lay wreaths, crosses and poppies across our towns and villages.

We owe the fallen more than words can express—our gratitude, our peace, and our freedom. Let us take a moment to reflect on the debt we owe, and the legacy they have left us.

Oliver Ryan MP planting the Remembrance Cross for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield in the House of Commons' Garden of Remembrance.

I will be attending the Burnley Annual Service of Remembrance at the Peace Garden on Croft Street, which will begin shortly before 11am. All members of the public are kindly asked to arrive by 10:45am at the latest to ensure everyone is settled before the ceremony begins.

In addition to Burnley, several other services across our towns:

Padiham at Memorial Park at 10:40am. My Parliamentary Wreath will be laid by Cllr Alun Lewis on my behalf.

Brierfield at the Cenotaph by the Library at 10:40am.My Parliamentary Wreath will be laid by Cllr Hanif on my behalf.

Briercliffe at the Briercliffe Memorial Bowling Green at 10:40amMy Parliamentary Wreath will be laid by Peter Coles.

Hapton at the Memorial outside Hapton Primary on Manchester Road at 10:40amMy Parliamentary Wreath will be laid by a local representative.

Worsthorne, at the Memorial in St John’s, by the green at 10:40am.My Parliamentary Wreath will be laid by a representative of Worsthorne Parish Council.

This is a day of deep reflection for us all, a time to honour those who gave their lives in service to our country. I encourage everyone, whether in Burnley, Padiham, Brierfield, or one of our surrounding villages, to take part in these important services. Each ceremony is an opportunity for us to reflect on the sacrifices made by countless men and women, and to remind ourselves of the importance of peace, unity, and remembrance in our communities.

I also had the great honour of planting the Remembrance Cross for Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield in the House of Commons’ Garden of Remembrance, on behalf of all the residents of our towns.

We will remember them.

Until next time,

Oliver