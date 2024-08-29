Oliver Ryan MP: “Good luck to Burnley girl Fliss Pickard at Paris 2024 Paralympics!"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of this week's luck laden ‘Reporting Back’ column, let me wish a huge and very special ‘good luck’ to Burnley’s very own Fliss Pickard will be competing at this years Paralympics in Para Table Tennis. She’s doing us proud. In addition, I’ll be on Turf at the weekend to hopefully see the Clarets beat Blackburn – good luck lads!

From 28th August – September 8th Team GB athletes will be working hard to bring home as many medals as possible. One of those athletes is our very own Fliss Pickard, who is competing in both singles and doubles table tennis. Fliss is currently ranked 4th in the world for her class and has several gold medals in her locker so let’s hope she can bring home a medal from Paris!

Please do support our wonderful athletes from Team GB over the next two weeks and in particular Burnley born and bred Fliss as she attempts to bring home some medals. From Blessed Trinity RC College to Paris 2024, we are all very proud of your hard work and determination to be representing Burnley on the world stage. If you would like to watch Fliss and the rest of Team GB compete, you can watch on all the events on Channel 4.

Reporting Back – Another Busy Two Weeks

Oliver with Fundaland staff at Northlight in Brierfield

It has been another busy two weeks here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield and I am proud to say I have hosted my first (of many!) surgeries here in the constituency at Burnley Library last Saturday. I’ll be taking my surgery roadshow to Padiham and Brierfield soon and I look forward to speaking and meeting with more of you in the coming weeks, please check my Facebook to find out the details of my next surgery or contact me on the details below.

It has been an incredibly busy start to my life as an MP, and in the first 6 weeks alone I’ve had nearly 1500 emails and cases from constituents, but I am happy to say that I am working my way through them. I officially now have an office in Burnley, on Grimshaw Street, and my staff and I are working tirelessly to get the office fully functioning. I appreciate your patience whilst I get my office and staff set up so if you haven’t heard from back from me, you will shortly!

It has been a great couple of weeks getting to see so many wonderful, local businesses here in our towns. We are lucky to have so many businesses based in our towns which cover many sectors. I have recently visited Fundaland in Brierfield, a fantastic locally owned and award-winning business that serves as a fantastic community hub for families across our towns, especially during the holidays. As part of the Holiday Activities Fund, the work that they do for the most vulnerable children in Burnley and Pendle is inspiring, offering healthy home cooked food and fun activities such as rock climbing, laser tag, bumper cars and much more. Indeed, I want to thank every organisation as well as Burnley and Pendle Councils who do so much to support families outside of the school term.

I also popped into Harrington’s Learning Centre, located at Northlight in Brierfield, who do fantastic work supporting children and families across Burnley, Padiham, Brierfield and Nelson. I got meet with the brilliant team at Burnley Community Grocery at their Charter Walk location, a locally led initiative that provides families across Burnley with fresh food and groceries at a fraction of the cost compared to your local supermarket. There is also a café, a school uniform swap shop and many more resources on offer available for you to use, please do stop by. The team are extremely helpful, and I am so proud of the hard work they are doing to help families in our towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will be visiting one of our larger outstanding local firms VEKA, an industry leading company in the development of PVCU windows which serves as one of the many manufacturers located right here in Burnley. I look forward to meeting the staff and exploring how I can best support VEKA in the coming years. Finally, I will be visiting SACO (Specialist Anodising Co) on Elm St, a family-owned business that is one our towns largest employers, having over 450 employees in the Burnley factory. Quite exciting!

Finally, good luck to our lads this weekend for the highly anticipated derby match against Blackburn Rovers! Let’s hope we can continue our unbeaten record (14 years and counting!)

P.S. Oasis must love a Labour Government! Good luck to all who will be attempting to get tickets!

If you like to get in touch with any issues you may have, please contact me at [email protected] or call 01282 216398