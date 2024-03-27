Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show that challenges contestants to cook a meal for each other and then vote for the best one to win a cash prize saw Kev clueless in the kitchen after admitting he was a ‘novice.’ But he went viral after he stuck a whisk in his mouth, a stunt that few people could pull off! The image went viral across social media at its advent. It still pops up today, and the image has even been printed on bedding. And it has made Kev instantly recognisable wherever he goes. In our latest ‘My Burnley’ feature Kev tells us why he could never consider moving too far away from the place he calls home.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

I’m Kev Riley, a youthful 43-year-old. I run a payments company with offices in Lancashire and Chester but I’m more known for being a compere/DJ that put a whisk in his mouth on Channel 4’s ‘Come Dine With Me.’

Kev Riley, the subject of our latest MY Burnley, with his wife Rachel and their children, daughters Aria and Millie and son Ritchie

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? 43 Years.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? I love to visit places and I live for my holidays, however I can never see myself moving far away from Burnley, I would miss the people, the vibe and the football.

What do you think are the best parts of the town? I like Cliviger and Briercliffe. I used to work with some Americans at a previous role and they only ever saw London. Although parts of Burnley look tired there are parts of it that we are lucky to be close to.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? Sometimes I feel we don’t clap enough for the people who are doing well.