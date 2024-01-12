Charter Walk shopping centre manager Debbie Hernon cannot speak highly enough of her hometown. And she says that, after working in town centres all over the country, Burnley tops them all.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Debbie Hernon and I’m the centre manager at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley town centre.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I have lived in a village close to Burnley all my life and Burnley has always been my hometown and now I have been lucky enough to work here for nearly seven years.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I am an outdoors type of person so living in the area gives me access to a fantastic town with some of the most fabulous green surroundings with parks and countryside at every angle. The people you come into contact with in Burnley are some of the friendliest and most passionate people that I have ever come across, even after working in town centres all over the country. My commute into work used to be awful but now I see sheep, horses and cows and not many people could it get much better than that. All in all I can honestly say that Burnley in the best place I have worked and it’s thriving.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

There are some obvious parts of Burnley which are absolutely spectacular such as the parks, like Towneley, and award winning hotels and spas, like Crow Wood. However, if you come in a little closer you will find some amazing finds like the Lower St James Street Heritage Action Zone that has art exhibitions aplenty, building improvements, a cultural programme and some fabulous independent businesses, from art galleries to men’s designer fashion.

Or perhaps if you venture into Charter Walk you will find a vast selection of businesses to meet your many needs, along with a whole load of inclusive projects to support the many people within our community with additional needs. And then the sensory walkway on Chancery Walk in the centre, an award winning feature to give people a little oasis in an urban landscape. This is an extremely popular area in Burnley town centre now that people with and without disabilities enjoy every day. There is also a little management suite for the shopping centre located on St James street which has a fabulous free sensory room for all to enjoy. Another amazing area of the town centre is the vibrant Pioneer Place that has people flocking to it for amazing food and a good film.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

The only thing I could possibly say is maybe the weather.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?

