MP Oliver Ryan Reporting Back: Conference '25

Oliver Ryan MP

This past week has been dominated by the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool – a moment where members, councillors, MPs and activists come together to discuss and debate and hear from the Cabinet.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a privilege to be there representing Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.

Conference is more than speeches from the main stage – it’s the chance to meet campaigners, charities, businesses and community groups who all want to play their part in shaping a fairer future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I took part in two panels, on civil litigation and Cavity Wall Insulation, with the Burnley Express' own Laura Longworth no less, and a fringe on tackling misinformation and conspiracy theories online, and how that can lead to real-world consequences in our communities.

The big announcements show exactly what this government stands for. From a harder stance on illegal migration, to a new library in every school, more investment in the NHS and more support for towns like ours through new capital funding, it shows Britain is ripe for renewal and Labour is keeping our promise of change.

Alongside this, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s formal recognition of the State of Palestine – a historic step in keeping alive the hope of a lasting peace, I was happy to see my friend the new Palestinian Ambassador while at the Conference.

For me, conference was also about highlighting Burnley’s voice. I had the chance to speak with ministers about our proposal for a Youth Zone, town centre regeneration and raise the importance of supporting local industry, and of course to make sure the issues you raise with me every week – from housing standards and crime, to flood defences and hospital services – are heard at the top of government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, there was also the sense of pride in seeing so many friends and colleagues from across Lancashire at the heart of shaping national policy. Whether it was backing better pay for young people, improving transport links, or ensuring our NHS is fit for the future, there was one common theme: Labour is serious about governing in the interests of working people.

Conference always marks a turning point in the political year. Parliament returns soon with renewed energy, and we bring back with us a clear mission – to renew Britain. In the week before Parliament returns I'll be working from my office and getting out and about as much as I can meeting people across our area.

The Prime Minister's speech struck me, because it set us up as the Party to take on Reform - they have no policy, they're single issue, they'd impose massive spending cuts on our area and privatise the NHS. I'll share more on this next week, but I believe we're in a battle for the soul of our nation, and one sensible people (even ones not normally Labour) must win.

As ever, if you’d like to share your views or need help with an issue, you can reach me by email at [email protected], by phone on 01282 216398, or by visiting my office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley town centre.