Readers letters: 'Burnley Council spin on lowering charges is all rather sad'
Trumpeting how the council wants to lower the burden on residents in the financial climate, the council has announced it is to cut car park fees by a whopping 1% and keep the garden waste bin fees at the same cost as 2023 (remember when it was actually free!).
While no one would turn down a cost reduction, it will be interesting when the time comes to discuss the council tax for 2025/26, whether Coun. Maggie Lishman, grandly titled “Executive member for resources”, will show the same restraint and cut that.
But we all know the answer to that one!
Let's hope this time the council will realise not everyone in the town is on high salaries and many are just about coping financially.
It would be good to see a truly caring council, not one which pays lip service to the chosen few and blames everyone except themselves and their gold plated salaries and expenses, for lack of funding.
From: Stuart Green
