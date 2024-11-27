Readers letter: 'Blackburn and Burnley council merger would be a joke'
We all know Ollie isn't a local, but surely even in Manchester, they know how much the two towns don't get on and do we really want the likes of Phil Riley, the current Blackburn with Darwen leader deciding what happens to our town?
I don't have much time for Burnley Council or the way it’s run, with huge amounts of money wasted, but to hand over to Blackburn would be a disaster.
Coun. Riley would have us joined housing wise in no time, just like Darwen and then he would dump anything Blackburn doesn't want with us.
Maybe he and Ollie could arrange for the two football teams to merge too. As Ollie would say "yeah" it's a joke, just like his ideas.
Time for the over-paid, under-qualified chap to start sticking up for the town, not just enjoying the perks he as fully paid member of the “working class” is so keen to show off on his social media posts.
Let's have some class and sensible ideas!
Gemma Burrows, Shakespeare Street, Padiham
