Pothole excuses are wearing thin | Burnley Express letters

From: Mike Brown, Applecross Drive, Burnley
By Express Letters
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Lancashire on course for 100,000 potholes by next year amid 'unprecedented' rise

The pathetic excuses coming out of Lancashire County Council for the lack of pothole repairs is weary.

We are now told the wet winter is to blame for the work not being done, which does make sense. But what doesn't make sense is that many of these potholes have been around for a lot longer than the winter, along with bumpy surfaces and roads looking like patchwork quilts. Poor investment over the years and a lack of interest from our fat cat allowance taking county councillors doesn't help either.

Potholes on Centenary Way, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPotholes on Centenary Way, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Potholes on Centenary Way, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And to hear Burnley is only going to have one road resurfaces, against 20 odd in Wyre shows how incompetent our local representatives are in banging the drum.

When it comes to the question of devolution though, they seem quite happy to throw the town to the lions, with no voice locally. This despite the fact that as Coun. Mark Townsend says, more people in the town voted against it, in the pointless public consultation, pointless because our borough councillors voted for devolution before listening to people's views. What a shambles our local politics scene is.

Related topics:Lancashire County CouncilBurnleyMark Townsend