Pothole excuses are wearing thin | Burnley Express letters
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pathetic excuses coming out of Lancashire County Council for the lack of pothole repairs is weary.
We are now told the wet winter is to blame for the work not being done, which does make sense. But what doesn't make sense is that many of these potholes have been around for a lot longer than the winter, along with bumpy surfaces and roads looking like patchwork quilts. Poor investment over the years and a lack of interest from our fat cat allowance taking county councillors doesn't help either.
And to hear Burnley is only going to have one road resurfaces, against 20 odd in Wyre shows how incompetent our local representatives are in banging the drum.
When it comes to the question of devolution though, they seem quite happy to throw the town to the lions, with no voice locally. This despite the fact that as Coun. Mark Townsend says, more people in the town voted against it, in the pointless public consultation, pointless because our borough councillors voted for devolution before listening to people's views. What a shambles our local politics scene is.