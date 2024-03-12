Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pathetic excuses coming out of Lancashire County Council for the lack of pothole repairs is weary.

We are now told the wet winter is to blame for the work not being done, which does make sense. But what doesn't make sense is that many of these potholes have been around for a lot longer than the winter, along with bumpy surfaces and roads looking like patchwork quilts. Poor investment over the years and a lack of interest from our fat cat allowance taking county councillors doesn't help either.

Potholes on Centenary Way, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And to hear Burnley is only going to have one road resurfaces, against 20 odd in Wyre shows how incompetent our local representatives are in banging the drum.