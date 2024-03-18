Lessons could be learned from the parish councillors who work tirelessly for their communities | Burnley Express Letters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's good to see our local councillors banging the same old drum.

We've got Gordon Birtwistle promising to tackle unfit houses in Burnley as he attempts to jump on that cushy gravy train to Parliament once more. The same drum he banged last time he managed to win the seat.

And now Mark Townsend is using his socials to criticise the MP Antony Higginbotham for the proposed "inflation busting 5.5 % raise to £90,900" per year.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

I agree it's a disgrace, but then how can Coun. Townsend criticise when he voted for our council tax to go up by the maximum increase and voted for an increase to his and colleagues' allowances.

And I think Coun. Townsend will find Mr Higginbotham's new salary isn't quite as much as the council's own "chief officer", whatever that is, never mind the actual chief executive.

The way pay scales, allowances etc in the public sector have been allowed to rocket over the last few years, with no come back is a disgrace, but then it suits for all politicians of all stations in life to feather their own nests. The question is, when will it all end?