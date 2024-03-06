Lancashire devolution deal a total stitch up | Burnley Express letters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Your headline "Lancashire residents and businesses back devolution deal" is pure fantasy.
As usual public consultations are used to back projects already decided. Lancashire's leader, Philippa Williamson waxes lyrical, but fails to say how many people actually commented on this deal which will see Burnley ruled by people in Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston.
You would expect business leaders to support a plan which promises them more money, but how many of these people live in these areas?
My understanding is that the turn out for this consultation was poor, one or two people turning up for drop in centres.
This plan helps only the three councils who will be in the upper tier and the track records of both Blackburn and Lancashire leaders is not positive.
Burnley residents will have to pay for this ego boosting fantasy, but will Councillor Williamson and her chums care about that – no. A total stitch up.