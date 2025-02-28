Burnley Express readers’ letters: what does Burnley Council’s gold carbon literate organisation really mean?

It is good to see Burnley Council is now officially a gold carbon literate organisation.

However, it’s a shame the story doesn't enlighten the reader as to what this really means, apart from staff have had some training to tell them to be climate friendly.

Maybe Coun. Maggie Lishman, executive member, could enlighten us and also tell us all how much time was used during council hours for this training and most importantly, how much this cost the council tax payer.

Mind you, LCC are no better, councillors have flocked to their social media to show us all how they are hard at work at a networking event.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Yes, it's great to win awards and to network, but do these awards really mean anything really or is it just another tick box for our money wasting council?

And what do councillors add to networking events, that trained officials can't, apart from help themselves to the no-doubt over generous lunches?

Jenny Hastings

Parkinson Street,

Burnley