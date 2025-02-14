Burnley Express readers' letters: Royal Mail 'bottom of the league of British postal services'
Royal Mail staff were issued with a smart suit and a cap bearing the Royal crest and took pride not only in their appearance but in the Royal mail itself.
Sadly, in the 21st century this once proud organisation finds itself at the bottom of the league of British postal services. Its staff in terms of a smart appearance a former shadow of there forefathers.
And the service today does not match the standards once set by Royal Mail. On January 8th this year, I posted first class a thank you card with some money to my granddaughter in Burnley to thank her for helping me with a project.
The card had not arrived at the Burnley address as at February 4th. Surely the distance from Clitheroe to Burnley would not take 21 days to reach its destination. I can only presume that the letter has been lost or damaged or perhaps the contents stolen.
Ok some of you may say you should have sent it recorded delivery, but why should you have to, If you pay for your stamp you are basically a Royal Mail customer. And obviously expect a service, It seems the post and the rail services in this country are the laughing stock of Europe due to sheer incompetence.
Simon Entwistle,
Clitheroe
