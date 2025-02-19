Burnley Express readers’ letters: MP should apologise to Burnley public

By Readers letter
Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 15:03 BST

I see our glorious MP, Oliver Ryan, has decided to return to public life after losing the whip for his tasteless WhatsApp messages.

He has re-opened his office, where no doubt he won't be, but has cancelled a surgery, surely a man who can make such horrible comments, can face the public?

My main concern though is that although Oliver has apologised for being caught, he hasn't said sorry for dragging the good name of Burnley through the mud.

Despite being portrayed as “Dingles”, most people in this lovely town are decent and hard-working and rub alongside their neighbours, whatever their views etc are.

Readers' letters

So, it would be nice if Oliver climbed out of his hiding spot and apologised to the people he serves. That way he might just get a bit of kudos back.

Brian Gray

Hurstwood

