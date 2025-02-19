Burnley Express readers’ letters: MP should apologise to Burnley public
He has re-opened his office, where no doubt he won't be, but has cancelled a surgery, surely a man who can make such horrible comments, can face the public?
My main concern though is that although Oliver has apologised for being caught, he hasn't said sorry for dragging the good name of Burnley through the mud.
Despite being portrayed as “Dingles”, most people in this lovely town are decent and hard-working and rub alongside their neighbours, whatever their views etc are.
So, it would be nice if Oliver climbed out of his hiding spot and apologised to the people he serves. That way he might just get a bit of kudos back.
Brian Gray
Hurstwood
