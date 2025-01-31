Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was interesting to see a political stalwart wipe the floor with our Oliver Ryan MP on the BBC's North West Sunday Politics show.

Janet Clowes, leader of the Tories on Cheshire East put the newbie firmly in his place when he attempted to blame the previous Government (his favourite retort) when it came to upping council tax by 10%.

Poor Oliver obviously hadn't done his homework because he thought Cheshire East was run by the Tories, when in fact the council is a Labour/Independent coalition and has been for the last six years.

So his weary response didn't really hit home and it was interesting to see him look embarrassed at his lack of knowledge.

It will also be interesting to see how his Labour colleagues on Burnley vote when it comes to the predictable increase of the Burnley council tax.

For those of us who actually pay, it will be a nightmare, but no doubt Labour will abstain so to look like they care, while voting for an up in their allowances.

Coun. Mark Townsend is an Oliver stooge and forever blaming the Independent/Lib/Green coalition on Burnley for letting down the town, when in fact his party did the same when in power, unless of course you are a lucky non-payer.

It's time everyone in Burnley was treated properly by our politicians and it would be good if Oliver (who claimed not to want to put up people's taxes and this from the guy who voted for the axing of the winter fuel allowance) and Mark actually climbed out of their sixth-form political bubble and started working for us all.

David Innes,

Cliviger