Is it me or is Oliver Ryan back to being a Labour MP?

It's just as I read his weary column (cue let's blame everyone else for the state of the country, yet I love Burnley so much), everything seems to be based around the Labour party.

Call me cynical, but is Ollie trying to become friends again with Sir Keir and get the whip reinstated, so he can get back to his cosy lifestyle, which the rest of us pay for, as all our money is taken from us through the ever increasing taxes, we were promised would never happen?