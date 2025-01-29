Burnley Express readers’ letters: county councillor complaints against peers ‘pathetic’

By Stuart Green
Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 10:09 BST
Reading your story on how a third of complaints against county councillors were made by fellow members, sums up our current local Government.

It's pathetic and shows just how out of touch these people are and how much time they must have on their hands if they can report such things.

Surely LCC members should be concentrating on how they are going to clear their massive debt, preferably without hammering the good old council tax payer.

But we all know the answer to that one. It would be good if the councillors and MP Oliver Ryan, could actually get on with their jobs, instead of repeating the old message, that the state of the country is down to previous administration and “difficult decisions need to be made.”

Maybe the first difficult decision could be made easy - slash the number of wind bags in politics and slash their huge allowances.

Stuart Green,

Burnley

