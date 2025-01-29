Burnley Express readers’ letters: county councillor complaints against peers ‘pathetic’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reading your story on how a third of complaints against county councillors were made by fellow members, sums up our current local Government.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's pathetic and shows just how out of touch these people are and how much time they must have on their hands if they can report such things.

Surely LCC members should be concentrating on how they are going to clear their massive debt, preferably without hammering the good old council tax payer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we all know the answer to that one. It would be good if the councillors and MP Oliver Ryan, could actually get on with their jobs, instead of repeating the old message, that the state of the country is down to previous administration and “difficult decisions need to be made.”

Readers' letter

Maybe the first difficult decision could be made easy - slash the number of wind bags in politics and slash their huge allowances.

Stuart Green,

Burnley