Burnley Express readers' letters: councillor expenses increase 'out of touch with public feeling'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's the time of the year coming up when Burnley councillors claim to have no money, but as always find money for their own allowances to be put up.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However modest, the independent panel which recommends an increase, which it has again this year according to a report to Full Council, is out of touch with public feeling.

In his report, the chairman, David Sparrow says the panel has benefited from talking with councillors and officials about the need for renumeration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But has Mr Sparrow talked to people in Burnley who are struggling to pay their bills and who continually see the volunteer councillors rewarded for giving up their time?

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

As said many times before, parish councillors who are at the heart of the community, do amazing and unrewarded things all the time.

And Burnley councillors used to do too, until becoming a councillor became an attractive proposition for the newly retired or those who wanted to make a career out of being a councillor.

To continually up their allowances, no matter how small and to hide behind the findings of the panel, is ducking the issue and councillors know this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Coun. Maggie Lishman, responsible for the budget, does her usual patronising speech that the council tax has only gone up by pennies and is needed for all the so called services we receive, will she also justify the councillor allowance increases, the massive gold plated salaries and pensions of officers and former employees?

Or will she just encourage her fellow councillors to nod through the no doubt predictable increase in council tax for the residents and rewards for the public sector and then hide behind officers when it comes to the public backlash?

Gemma Burrows,

Shakespeare Street

Padiham