Burnley Express readers' letters: 'Burnley Labour leader wrong on devolution'

By Stuart Green
Published 20th Mar 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 09:43 BST

Coun. Mark Townsend's long winded letter trying to persuade us all he was right on devolution all along, shows just how out of touch he is with the community he claims to serve.

As I understand it, the people of Manchester didn't want devolution and didn't want a Mayor and they got both, plus a sky-high and ever increasing council tax bill, to pay for people, like Coun. Townsend.

I don't blame the coalition at Burnley for ignoring the Labour party members, they are just doing what Coun. Townsend and his pals did for years when they were in charge.

Yes, we all get frustrated because having different authorities makes it tricky to see just who is responsible for what.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

But at the end of the day, to have a small council like Burnley, at least the people who represent us can be challenged easier.

To have jokers like Phil Riley from Blackburn in charge of Burnley is dangerous and our town will be changed in ways we don't want, just so people like Coun. Townsend get more power and more money.

As said, many times before, once we see thousands of houses built on the green fields surrounding Coun. Townsend's home and we see councillors like him not voting to increase their allowances for a job they volunteered for, then we might have more trust in what they are trying to achieve.

More money will come with devolution, but that is just more money (which is our money at the end of the day), for the new so-called leaders to waste.

Stuart Green

Burnley

