Burnley Express readers letter: will private tutors be subject to VAT?
Many people in Burnley are unhappy with the state schools and so pay for tutors to teach our children outside lesson time.
Many of the tutors are teachers who work during the day in the state schools and do the extra work to bolster their income and who knows whether the tax man knows or not.
But couple this, with the significant increase in home schooling, again using private tutors and I would suggest the Government could increase its fighting fund for state schools even more, if it also imposes VAT on this type of education.
That way, it would also prove Labour's insistence that it's not politics of envy which has led to VAT on private schools tuition, but a real desire to better our children's education.
I look forward to reading Mr Ryan's take on this in his next Express MP round up.
Gemma Burrows
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.