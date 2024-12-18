Burnley Express readers letter: will private tutors be subject to VAT?

By Gemma Burrows
Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 14:13 BST

Now Labour has committed to charging VAT on private school fees in a bid to bolster state education, can I through your letters, ask our MP, Oliver Ryan, whether private tutors are to be treated in the same way?

Many people in Burnley are unhappy with the state schools and so pay for tutors to teach our children outside lesson time.

Many of the tutors are teachers who work during the day in the state schools and do the extra work to bolster their income and who knows whether the tax man knows or not.

But couple this, with the significant increase in home schooling, again using private tutors and I would suggest the Government could increase its fighting fund for state schools even more, if it also imposes VAT on this type of education.

Burnley
Burnley

That way, it would also prove Labour's insistence that it's not politics of envy which has led to VAT on private schools tuition, but a real desire to better our children's education.

I look forward to reading Mr Ryan's take on this in his next Express MP round up.

Gemma Burrows

