Not being a political animal, I thought I would see what all the fuss was about with Burnley Council's budget.

So I switched on YouTube to watch the Full Council. Now I know why no one is interested in politics.

Democracy is dead. I watched the most boring rambles of Coun. Mark Townsend, who seemed to be more interested in whether the councillor allowance was fair or not, than the extra strain the council is putting on people, by upping the council tax.

Coun. Gail Barton subjected everyone to a high and mighty “those with the broadest shoulders should pay then most guff". So maybe she can donate her allowance to the council tax support fund.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, the so called leader, looked un interested in the proceedings and his side kick Coun. Maggie Lishman, clearly thinks she is the bees knees as she strutted her stuff and giggled with glee the thought of more easy money from the cash cow public.

The best though was the top table of highly paid officials, with only the Mayor appearing to be awake. The chief executive obviously dreaming of what he can squander more of his massive salary.

The saddest part though was the public gallery - empty and devoid of any interest - what a joke.

Richard Wright

Padiham Road

Burnley