Burnley Borough Council has publicised its proposed council tax increase even before it has been agreed by the members.

Does this mean that we don't actually need councillors then or is it the usual soft soaping the public? It would certainly save the tax payer a lot of money in volunteer allowances!

It's good news that the council has gone 1% under the usual tax increase and it's great to see the ideas the councillors have to spend our money.

But it would also be great to see the council publicise the huge gold plated pensions we are paying for past employees who seem to retire in their early 50's and then take on consultancy work at other authorities.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

It would be good to see publicly all the high wages and increases for officers. It is something when a small town like Burnley can have officers on wages over £80,000 plus.

Councillors plan to freeze their allowances, so yes they have heard the criticism, but even at the rate they are at, for a non qualification voluntary position, it's not bad.

There are few in this town who carry the financial burden of those who don't pay or can't pay and the amount we pay for the services is ridiculous when you look at the average pay in Burnley.

And no matter how much soft soaping goes on, this is what the council should be addressing and making it fair for all of us.

Joe Desmond

Lower Mead Drive

Burnley