Burnley Express readers letter: Burnley Coucil council tax increase publicised before agreed with members
Does this mean that we don't actually need councillors then or is it the usual soft soaping the public? It would certainly save the tax payer a lot of money in volunteer allowances!
It's good news that the council has gone 1% under the usual tax increase and it's great to see the ideas the councillors have to spend our money.
But it would also be great to see the council publicise the huge gold plated pensions we are paying for past employees who seem to retire in their early 50's and then take on consultancy work at other authorities.
It would be good to see publicly all the high wages and increases for officers. It is something when a small town like Burnley can have officers on wages over £80,000 plus.
Councillors plan to freeze their allowances, so yes they have heard the criticism, but even at the rate they are at, for a non qualification voluntary position, it's not bad.
There are few in this town who carry the financial burden of those who don't pay or can't pay and the amount we pay for the services is ridiculous when you look at the average pay in Burnley.
And no matter how much soft soaping goes on, this is what the council should be addressing and making it fair for all of us.
Joe Desmond
Lower Mead Drive
Burnley