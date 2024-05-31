Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From: Dale Ferrier (Burnley)

So this is it, the big one, the one thing we knew was coming, just not sure when – until recently.

The Prime Minister has taken the plunge and kicked things off for a General Election on July 4th. It’ll be a big day for the UK, and our town too. On that day we are going to have to decide who we want to speak for us in Parliament.

You may say I am biased considering my involvement in local politics, and yes indeed I am – but only in favour of Burnley, the place I was born. And Antony has done a great deal more for us than many of our previous MPs. I have never seen an MP be more accessible, more open to the public, and certainly speak more for us in that green chamber down south.

Of course, it’s down to you who you want to vote for, but let’s consider the man and not the party for a moment. I know it’s been tough as of late, and things haven’t been smooth sailing, with a pandemic, war, and…well, politics, it’s been an interesting few years. Throughout all this, however, Antony has discharged his duty towards us brilliantly. Furthermore, when the boundary changes were not quite what we wanted, he could have plausibly sought out a safer seat. But no. He stuck with us because Antony represents Burnley, not himself.

Democracy is a funny beast. It gives and takes. Sometimes for mysterious reasons, other times obvious. Come July, democracy will make its judgement, and whatever hue Burnley takes will have little influence upon who steps into No.10. So, we should ask ourselves who do we think will serve us best? 2019 caught the attention of those in Westminster because we voted to be heard - will we vote to be heard again?