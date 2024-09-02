Send your letters in to [email protected]

From: Brian Gray

Your story "access to green spaces in Burnley is one of the best in the North West" is very true.

We are blessed with fabulous countryside and well kept parks and green spaces. But for how much longer if the new Government gets its way?

Burnley has no housing shortage and plenty of empty homes which could be used, but the council recently has taken the easy option and gone for the money, attracting developers keen to make a quick buck and rip up the countryside at the same time.

This despite the fact that there has been much opposition and no real justification for the building, apart from the council blaming the Government for imposing targets on them.

None has been affordable housing, just commuter houses for those from the cities who want cheap homes while they get on the ladder and then off they go back to the cities,

And do any of them really spent much time or money in Burnley anyway?

So my plea to our new MP Oliver Ryan is to live up to your pledge to your "standing up for Burnley" and do just that and make sure our countryside is kept sacred and not as a way of boosting council coffers and hitting Government targets.

Remember your future career depends on how you look after us all - not just your paymasters.