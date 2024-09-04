Burnley Express Letters | Our MP needs to stop ignoring the issues that matter
I read with interest our baby-faced MP Oliver Ryan's pledge to wake up Burnley's inactive youth.
Is this the same man I see on his own social media pages belittling people who are not as articulate as he thinks he is and ignoring any issues he thinks are controversial, like winter fuel allowance payments for pensioners.
While his plan to help "get things achieved for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield", he would do well to remember that many people in these areas are intelligent, decent people who choose to live here because we want to, not because we are poor and thick.
I've seen from friends’ correspondence that Mr Ryan’s writing skills and input is not very special, especially not for the £90,000 he is getting paid.
Like many of his Labour colleagues, Mr Ryan likes to play on his working class background, while he travels first class, gets a seat in the director's box at Turf Moor and no doubt will claim second home expenses and heating.
So as well as getting the young back on track, I would suggest he takes a good look in the mirror and starts to treat people in this area with respect, rather than like a headteacher, because many know a lot more than he does.
Smarten your ideas up, sir!
