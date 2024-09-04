Burnley Express Letters | Our MP needs to stop ignoring the issues that matter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From: David Innes

I read with interest our baby-faced MP Oliver Ryan's pledge to wake up Burnley's inactive youth.

Is this the same man I see on his own social media pages belittling people who are not as articulate as he thinks he is and ignoring any issues he thinks are controversial, like winter fuel allowance payments for pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley and Padiham Labour MP Oliver Ryan

While his plan to help "get things achieved for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield", he would do well to remember that many people in these areas are intelligent, decent people who choose to live here because we want to, not because we are poor and thick.

I've seen from friends’ correspondence that Mr Ryan’s writing skills and input is not very special, especially not for the £90,000 he is getting paid.

Like many of his Labour colleagues, Mr Ryan likes to play on his working class background, while he travels first class, gets a seat in the director's box at Turf Moor and no doubt will claim second home expenses and heating.

So as well as getting the young back on track, I would suggest he takes a good look in the mirror and starts to treat people in this area with respect, rather than like a headteacher, because many know a lot more than he does.

Smarten your ideas up, sir!