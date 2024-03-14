Another year, another council tax rise. Again, the Borough Council ratchet up our tax bills by the maximum of 2.99% they are allowed by before needing to go to the public through a referendum. What they do with all the money they keep squeezing us for is a wonder. Thankfully, this year, the budget was devoid of the nonsense seen last year such as new iPads for councillors and a whopping £5,000 on refilling water fountains. This year’s budget thankfully included funding for tackling the growing rat problem and putting more resources towards anti-social behaviour. That said, the rather sensible suggestion made by Coun. McGowan to amend the budget in such a way as only to require a tax increase of only 1%. In it, he suggested retaining the 85% deduction in the Council Tax Support Scheme rather than increasing it to 95%, and reducing Calico’s Burnley Together budget from £140K to £100K.These are hardly the rantings of an Anarchist revolutionary. These are fairly minor adjustments (or in the case of the Tax Support Scheme, no adjustment) which in these times of difficulty for Burnley’s taxpayers, would soften the increase they’ll inevitably see coming to them.Was this pragmatic amendment gladly accepted? No. It was said to be a good amendment, but the Executive could not accept it. No reason was given, just that they can’t - or more accurately, won't.So, because the Executive seems closed to suggestions, we again must endure another maxed-out increase. Oh well, never mind, it’ll be spring soon, that’s at least something to look forward to, even if it’s more expensive.