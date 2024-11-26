Jonathan Hinder MP Column: The doors are open for a busy week ahead

Jonathan Hinder MP at Prime Minister's Questions.

While it has been a very busy week with plenty of meetings, constituency visits and even my first live television appearance on BBC Politics North West, I am excited to announce that both of my constituency offices are now open in Colne and Clitheroe. The Colne office is in the town centre at 41a Market Street, and the Clitheroe office is opposite my old sixth form at 44 York Street.

Since the election, I have already held ten surgeries, hosted in all corners of this huge constituency, where residents can book in for a face-to-face meeting, I can listen to your issues and we can discuss how I can help you. I held a surgery at Morrisons in Nelson on Friday, and I have two more coming up before the end of the year, the first in Barnoldswick on Friday 6th December and the second in Clitheroe on Friday 20th December. If you would like an appointment, please contact my office to book.

On Friday, I will be voting on the Assisted Dying Bill.

I have received a lot of correspondence from people campaigning on both sides of the vote, and I really appreciate everybody taking the time to get in touch and share their perspectives, which are often extremely personal and emotive stories.

As of writing this article, I still do not have a firm, fixed view, and feel a huge responsibility to examine the evidence and arguments before making a final decision.

Last Wednesday, I was drawn in the weekly “shuffle” to ask a question at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Regarding the government’s new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, I asked the Deputy Prime Minister if she would assure my constituents that every town will have a dedicated neighbourhood policing team.

As a former police inspector, this is a key priority for me, and I know it is very important to many of my constituents.

I regularly meet with Lancashire Police to raise residents’ concerns, and I will continue pushing for our area to see a bolstered neighbourhood policing presence over the coming months.

