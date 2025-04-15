Jonathan Hinder MP column: Standing up for Pendle and Clitheroe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Parliament rises for Easter this week, I want to share what I’ve been up to over the last few weeks, both in Westminster and across Pendle and Clitheroe.

In Parliament, I’ve made sure our patch is firmly on the radar. I’ve spoken out on the need to scrap and replace the outdated council tax system, pushed for stronger action to stop illegal immigration, and called for proper investment in public transport for the North. I’ve also backed more investment in neighbourhood policing and called out the Tories' disastrous record on criminal justice, based on my own professional experience.

I spoke out against the Sentencing Council for suggesting judges should treat people differently based on race or religion. That’s just plain wrong. Everyone should be treated the same - no ifs, no buts. I backed the Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, for stepping in quickly to shut this down. She is now changing the law to stop it. Unelected lawyers don’t get to rewrite the rules on justice.

I’ve spoken up in the media too; appearing on LBC, Times Radio, and GB News to talk about immigration, national security, and neighbourhood policing. These are big issues for our area, and I’ll always speak up for Pendle and Clitheroe.

Jonathan Hinder, with volunteer Harvey, on a recent visit to Elisha House

Locally, I’ve been knocking on doors and holding surgeries across the constituency, listening to what matters most to you. I’ve also met with local groups like Elisha House in Colne, and visited Preston Prison to see first-hand the challenges caused by years of underinvestment in our justice system.

A few weeks ago, I shared the news that PC Gareth Ingham would be taking up the role of Community Beat Manager for Barnoldswick and West Craven. He’s now in post, working with PCSO Richard Riley to tackle antisocial behaviour and strengthen visible policing. It was great to catch up with Gareth at Barnoldswick Police Station and hear more about his priorities.

Health has also been a big focus. I visited Yarnspinners Health Centre in Nelson, and Airedale and Burnley hospitals, both used by many local residents. After years of cuts, it’s no wonder people are struggling to get GP appointments. That’s why I’m backing Labour’s new GP plan, ending the 8am phone scramble, cutting red tape, and bringing back the family doctor, backed by nearly £900 million in extra funding.

It’s been a busy few weeks, but there’s so much more to do. I’ll keep cracking on!

Jonathan Hinder speaking up for Pendle and Clitheroe in the House of Commons

Upcoming Surgeries:

Colne - Saturday 26th April, 10:00-11:30

Barnoldswick - Saturday 10th May, 10:30-12:00

As always, please email me on [email protected] to book a slot.