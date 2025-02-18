Jonathan Hinder MP Column – Labour Puts Apprenticeships at the Heart of Building Britain’s Future

Jonathan Hinder MP with Minister Jacqui Smith and N&CC Principal Lisa O'Loughlin

Last week was National Apprenticeship Week, which was a great chance to celebrate the positive impact that apprentices have on our local economy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I started the week by attending a Rolls Royce event in Westminster, where I learned about the great opportunities they offer to people in Pendle and Clitheroe. At the event, I met local apprentice, Niamh Horsfield based at Rolls Royce Barnoldswick, who is due to complete her engineering apprenticeship next year and is on track for a brilliant career in industry.

Later in the week, I was delighted to host the Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith, at Nelson and Colne College. We toured the engineering, health, and digital T-level facilities, seeing first-hand how further education providers in our area are building the future workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This visit came as the government unveiled ambitious reforms to make apprenticeships more accessible, including scrapping the GCSE English and Maths requirements for young people applying for an apprenticeship. This change is vital because so many people have been locked out of skilled trades for too long. With these changes, tens of thousands more apprenticeships will be created, ensuring no one is written off and everyone has a fair chance to succeed. This is about giving young people in Pendle and Clitheroe, and across Britain, the opportunity to develop valuable skills and secure rewarding careers, helping us rebuild British industry in the process.

Left to Right: Morag Davis, Group Executive Director for Strategy and Transformation – N&CC, Jonathan Hinder MP, Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO – N&CC, Baroness Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, Phil Wilkinson, Chair of the Corporation and Independent Governor

These measures form part of Labour’s Plan for Change, which includes legislation that will create Skills England. This new body will identify and address skills gaps across the country. The Government also plans to introduce shorter apprenticeships, increase flexibility for businesses, and reduce unnecessary paperwork so providers can spend more time training.

By improving and expanding apprenticeships, we will energise growth, raise living standards, and create good local jobs that strengthen our economy.

For too long, vocational skills have been undervalued, and universities prioritised. This government is determined to change that. By investing in apprenticeships, cutting red tape, and supporting local education providers, we can create real opportunities for people to learn, earn, and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will continue pushing for more local apprenticeship places in Pendle and Clitheroe so these changes benefit everyone in our area. My upcoming surgeries: Friday 7th March – Foulridge Saturday 22nd March – Clitheroe Please email me at [email protected] to book a slot.