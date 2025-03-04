Jonathan Hinder MP Column - Labour Invests in Defence on a Scale Unseen Since the Cold War

This is a crucial moment for our national security. Around the world, hostile nations are aligning in ways that threaten not just our global interests, but Britain and Europe’s collective safety. With Russia’s unwarranted aggression against Ukraine, it is a reminder that peace can never be taken for granted. In response, this Labour government is making the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War, ensuring we step up to the current world we face.

Last week, the Prime Minister announced that our defence budget will rise from 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027, laying the path to 3% in the years to come. This sends a clear message: this Labour government stands ready to protect the British people and stand by our allies. This funding comes from reducing overseas aid from 0.5% to 0.3% - a very difficult choice, but I firmly believe that this shift is necessary to keep our nation safe. In the days since, the Prime Minister has shown great leadership on the world stage, uniting allies and demonstrating Britain’s commitment to global stability.

An expanded defence budget will strengthen our own defences, but also enable us to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine and other allied nations at risk. Crucially, it will also boost our own economy. More than 400,000 jobs are already supported by Britain’s defence industry, which invests heavily in research, apprenticeships, and new technology. This is exactly how defence spending should work: by supporting good, meaningful jobs in this country, training our own workers to do important, skilled roles that enhance our sovereign capability. National security and economic prosperity go hand in hand.

In practical terms, a modern force is no longer just about planes, ships, and tanks. We have to defend ourselves against cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and even chemical threats, which means working closely with our intelligence agencies. By broadening our definition of “defence,” we accept the realities of modern warfare, where a hostile nation can disrupt daily life or critical infrastructure without firing a single traditional shot.

Jonathan Hinder MP on a visit to Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick, a significant employer in the area

As MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, many of my constituents have urged an increase in defence spending - not only because of the worrying situation in Ukraine, but also to secure Britain’s long-term safety. This renewed commitment to our armed forces, our intelligence capabilities, and our industrial base strikes the right balance between meeting our defence needs and supporting good British jobs.

This Labour government is ensuring that Britain is once again secure at home, influential abroad, and fully prepared to uphold the values of freedom and democracy we hold so dear.

