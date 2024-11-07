It is a privilege to be writing my first column as your MP for Pendle & Clitheroe. I am really looking forward to updating you on my work representing you in Parliament over the coming years.

It was fantastic to be in the House of Commons to hear the Chancellor deliver the first Labour Budget in nearly 15 years. During the campaign, you told me that you wanted our crumbling public services rebuilt, and action on the cost of living. This Budget begins that work of change, with much-needed investment in the NHS, a big increase in the minimum wage to make work pay, and no increases in income tax, VAT or employee national insurance (NI). I was especially pleased that small businesses were protected from the small increase in NI, with over 1 million small businesses paying lower NI, or the same, following this Budget.

On Friday, I met with local headteachers at Park Primary School in Colne, discussing what a Labour government can do for education, including on special educational needs, which I know is affecting many constituents, and which received an extra £1billion of funding in the Budget. We also talked about the Government’s curriculum review, and skimming a Year 6 SATs paper I was left with a clear understanding of what needs to change! The heads told me about the amazing work they are doing with the Colne Junior Council and how it’s teaching children about politics, which is so important.

Finally, I now have a full staff team in place to serve you after a whirlwind start to life as an MP after the snap election, hiring staff and finding offices from scratch. If there is anything I can help with, please email [email protected], call my Colne office on 01282 503316, or my Clitheroe office on 01200 401218. And remember to follow me on Facebook for daily updates.