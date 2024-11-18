Jonathan Hinder MP: Celebrating UK Parliament Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week is UK Parliament Week, which is an annual event spreading the word about what Parliament is and what it does.

In Pendle & Clitheroe we have had a fantastic response with over 50 schools, home educators, Guides and Scouts signed up, and we even won an award for the second most events of any constituency in the UK! Thank you to everyone involved – with youth turnout so low (below 50%) at recent elections, it is vital to get more young people engaged in politics.

Last week, I visited Laneshaw Bridge Primary School to see their School Parliament elections and answer their varied questions on being a new MP. Each class voted for their own member of the School Parliament and there was real excitement in the room as the result of each election was announced, which was fantastic to see.

I spent Friday in Barnoldswick for several meetings and visits. The highlight was definitely visiting the recently revived Barnoldswick Youth Club, located under the Civic Hall, to see and promote the great work Mark and Ruth are doing there.

Laneshaw Bridge Members of School Parliament

On Saturday, I was door-knocking in Colne, speaking to residents, and popped into the Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair at the Pendle Hippodrome. The fair has some outstanding hand-made items, ideal for Christmas presents, and is on until Sunday 24 November.

I have another busy Friday and Saturday this week once I return from Parliament. As well as holding my next constituency surgery in Nelson, I’ll be visiting several more schools as part of UK Parliament Week and hosting meetings on Whalley flood defences and United Utilities in Clitheroe, before attending a variety of events throughout Saturday across the constituency.

Down in Westminster, next week is the “second reading” of the Assisted Dying Bill, which in practice means the first debate and vote on the Bill, to determine if it will progress to further scrutiny and votes. I continue to examine the proposed legislation as well as the evidence and arguments on both sides before deciding how I will vote. I am still looking to hear from constituents with your thoughts, so please do continue to get in touch.

If you would like to speak to me about anything, please email me at [email protected], call my Colne office on 01282 503316, or my Clitheroe office on 01200 401218. For daily updates, follow my Facebook page: Jonathan Hinder MP.